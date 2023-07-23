Blue Bloods Fans Have Re-Cast Their Vote For The Series' Worst Episode Via IMDB

When a show like "Blue Bloods" puts out over 270 entries, there are bound to be a few chapters fans don't find very entertaining. The hit CBS police procedural — which stars "Magnum P.I." star Tom Selleck as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan – has maintained its popularity with viewers over the years, but fans have still had their gripes with some episodes. And according to IMDb, two episodes stand out in this regard as among the worst of the series.

The series entry that was long considered the worst "Blue Bloods" episode on IMDb was Season 5, Episode 3 ("Burning Bridges"), which was heavily criticized by fans for how it addressed homophobia within the police department. But after more votes were tallied from users, "Burning Bridges" has jumped up to a better score of 7.3, and Season 8, Episode 15 ("Legacy") has now taken the spot for the worst-rated "Blue Bloods" entry. In fact, the episode is the only one to have a rating lower than seven, standing at a dismal 6.9.

While there are several episodes held in high regard by reviewers on IMDb, "Legacy" has only gotten worse over time in the eyes of fans, and some people may want to know why.