No, Oppenheimer Does Not Transform Its Main Character Into A Hero - Here's Why

Many moviegoers venturing to their local theater this weekend to witness Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" likely harbored the same ethical anxieties: would one of the most celebrated filmmakers of our time really seek to transform the scientist responsible for the creation of the world's most destructive weapon into a cinematic hero?

Thankfully, Nolan seems acutely aware of the harm his subject has done, perhaps even more so than the average audience member. The film spends no shortage of time charging Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer — as well as the U.S. government and military — with the deaths of over 200,000 innocent human beings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It even goes as far as to acknowledge the dubiousness of the belief that Japan's surrender hinged entirely on the bomb's success. Historically, there has been much debate that the country was already suing for peace before they were attacked by the U.S. — in today's context, this would technically make the bombings war crimes.

Yet, "Oppenheimer" goes even further by suggesting that its titular physicist is not only responsible for those lives but also for all that will be lost in an impending nuclear apocalypse. From his perspective in the film, his success with the Manhattan Project gave mankind everything it needed to destroy itself — and for what? What could he have gained from unleashing such destruction? "Oppenheimer" offers two theories, and neither of them portrays him as a hero.