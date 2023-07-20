Barbenheimer Box Office: Barbie Expected To Double Oppenheimer's Opening Weekend Haul

"Barbenheimer" may be the cinematic rivalry of the year, but there's already one early winner at the box office.

According to early projections, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is set to bank as much as $110 million at the domestic box office this weekend — more than doubling the solid $50 million haul projected for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." The Margot Robbie–Ryan Gosling starrer is already outpacing Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid" remake in terms of presales (which is currently the fourth highest-grossing film of 2023) and is poised to give a much-needed boost to Warner Bros.' recent superhero woes against a manageable budget of $145 million.

On the other hand, "Oppenheimer" (featuring a baffling cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt) is marching against an equally modest budget of $100 million. "Dunkirk" — another historical drama set against World War II and Nolan's last pre-pandemic release – opened to $50 million in 2017 and went on to rake in well over $500 million worldwide. However, "Oppenheimer" faces the unique self-imposed challenge of its three-hour runtime, dwarfing both "Dunkirk" and "Barbie's" sub-two-hour runtimes. Longer movies have fewer chances for repeat theatrical screenings, which usually means fewer ticket sales. Add in "Oppenheimer's" R-rating and its box office projections become a bit clearer.

While there will apparently be a vast financial disparity between the two highly-anticipated pictures, "Barbenheimer" hopefuls venturing to their local theater for a double feature this weekend will be delighted to know that they're both receiving extremely positive reviews.