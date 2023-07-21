Oppenheimer: What Playing The Physicist Was Really Like For Cillian Murphy

Without question, Cillian Murphy's sixth collaboration with Christopher Nolan in the historical drama "Oppenheimer" features the actor's most intense work for the revered filmmaker to date. In fact, Murphy went to such great lengths that his off-screen actions began to mimic his on-screen counterpart, J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who led a team of scientists in developing the atomic bomb in the 1940s.

The reason why Murphy — the actor who plays Oppenheimer — looks so familiar is because he has been working with Nolan since 2005. Murphy landed the role of the villainous Scarecrow in Nolan's "Batman Begins," which oddly came after he created an "electric atmosphere" when he tried on the Batsuit in his failed bid to play the title role. From there, Murphy appeared in supporting roles in Nolan's "The Dark Knight," The Dark Knight Rises," "Inception," and "Dunkirk."

As the lead in "Oppenheimer," Murphy is in nearly every scene, which required his presence at most if not all of the film's settings. According to The Guardian, the endless travel resulted in Murphy skipping meals and losing lots of sleep. "It's like you're on this f***ing train that's just bombing," Murphy told The Guardian. "It's bang, bang, bang, bang. You sleep for a few hours, get up, bang it again. I was running on crazy energy; I went over a threshold to where I was not worrying about food or anything. I was so in it, a state of hyper ... hyper something. But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate."