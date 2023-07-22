Oppenheimer: What Happened To The Physicist After The Manhattan Project?

Christopher Nolan's latest film, "Oppenheimer," is a biographical thriller dedicated to the life of the theoretical physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy). The film was inspired by the biographical novel "American Prometheus," which chronicles Oppenheimer's life before, during, and after World War II.

Credited as the "father of the atomic bomb," history buffs know Oppenheimer began leading the infamous Manhattan Project in 1942, and over the next few years, he and his team utilized nuclear fission reactions to create a bomb of unprecedented strength. Most people know the story from there: how the atomic bomb was used on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end World War II, and how hundreds of thousands of civilians lost their lives to Oppenheimer's creation.

While these facts remain common knowledge to this day, most people are unaware of what actually happened to Oppenheimer after the Manhattan Project shut its doors in 1947. Following the war, Oppenheimer was made director of the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton, and named to the advisory board for the Atomic Energy Commission. Despite shifting his focus from military applications to energy production, Oppenheimer was stripped of his United States security clearance in 1954 due to his alleged ties to the Soviet Union. Oppenheimer would spend the rest of his life studying physics and lecturing across the world, and remained a colossal figure in the scientific community despite his controversial expulsion from the United States government.