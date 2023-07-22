Project K: First Indian Film At SDCC Drops An Epic Trailer

While San Diego Comic-Con feels relatively empty this year because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, some of India's most iconic stars have taken over the convention thanks to the mysterious "Project K."

Recent years have proven that audiences, particularly in the West, are embracing Indian film and culture at an unprecedented rate. 2022 saw the release of the Telugu-language "RRR," which made a flurry of noise stateside, wracking up a Best Original Song win at the Oscars for "Naatu Naatu." And earlier this year, audiences in the United States and Canada showed up in droves for Shah Rukh Khan's spy-thriller "Pathaan," making it a box office success domestically. Now, all eyes are turning to the elusive "Project K," a film that has largely been shrouded in mystery. One of the most expensive Indian films ever made, "Project K" is filled to the brim with talent from across India — making it one of the most anticipated films in recent memory.

The producers and talent behind "Project K" have decided to make history by debuting the first look at the puzzling epic at San Diego Comic-Con — it's the first Indian film to grace the event. Director Nag Ashwin took to SDCC's iconic Hall H on Thursday evening to candidly discuss his forthcoming epic. Joining Ashwin was Indian cinema icon Prabhas, who most recently headlined the fantasy-epic "Adipurush." There, a medley of dancers and drummers performed on stage, giving fans in attendance a show worth raving about — Deadline was on hand to record it.

But that's not all, as Ashwin has finally lifted the veil hiding away "Project K," revealing that his upcoming sci-fi flick is titled "Kalki 2898 AD" — a post-apocalyptic epic that will leave fans of Indian cinema thrilled with its first teaser.