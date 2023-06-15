How The Flash Could Speed Up Krrish's Bollywood Comeback

There is no better example of cross-cultural entertainment in the modern age than superhero films. Efforts like "Avengers: Endgame" and "Man of Steel," which boast exciting visuals and archetypical heroes, have become multiplex staples in international markets. There's something about masked heroics combined with world-ending stakes that feels universal. It makes sense: mythology, folklore, and legends of demigod-like beings who use their powers for the betterment of society and culture are embedded deep in the threads of each nation's history. Now, audiences around the world are running into theaters to see "The Flash," the latest DC film, which capitalizes on the multiverse trend.

Making waves because of its cameos (one doozy in particular) and daring reset of the existing DC film universe, "The Flash" stands out because of its need to consolidate and unify. In "The Flash," the modus operandi is to reset the DC universe, to create one solid timeline that sets up a united future. It's also interested in changing the past, with Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) utilizing his powers to save his mother (Maribel Verdú) from passing. It's a classic story about broken heroes trying to fix wounds that can never be mended.

As of right now, "The Flash" is making a large impression on pop culture. And even putting aside however many tickets it sells, Andy Muschietti's latest effort could have a genre-defining impact internationally. The film is the perfect blueprint for foreign heroes like Bollywood's homegrown Krrish to make a comeback, ushering in a new, international-focused era of superhero filmmaking.