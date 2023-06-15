How The Flash Could Speed Up Krrish's Bollywood Comeback
There is no better example of cross-cultural entertainment in the modern age than superhero films. Efforts like "Avengers: Endgame" and "Man of Steel," which boast exciting visuals and archetypical heroes, have become multiplex staples in international markets. There's something about masked heroics combined with world-ending stakes that feels universal. It makes sense: mythology, folklore, and legends of demigod-like beings who use their powers for the betterment of society and culture are embedded deep in the threads of each nation's history. Now, audiences around the world are running into theaters to see "The Flash," the latest DC film, which capitalizes on the multiverse trend.
Making waves because of its cameos (one doozy in particular) and daring reset of the existing DC film universe, "The Flash" stands out because of its need to consolidate and unify. In "The Flash," the modus operandi is to reset the DC universe, to create one solid timeline that sets up a united future. It's also interested in changing the past, with Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) utilizing his powers to save his mother (Maribel Verdú) from passing. It's a classic story about broken heroes trying to fix wounds that can never be mended.
As of right now, "The Flash" is making a large impression on pop culture. And even putting aside however many tickets it sells, Andy Muschietti's latest effort could have a genre-defining impact internationally. The film is the perfect blueprint for foreign heroes like Bollywood's homegrown Krrish to make a comeback, ushering in a new, international-focused era of superhero filmmaking.
Wait, who is Krrish?
Krrish first debuted in 2006's self-titled "Krrish," but really, his origins start with 2003's "Koi... Mil Gaya," often shortened to "KMG," which translates to "I've Found Someone." Before "KMG," director Rakesh Roshan was best known for action-thrillers and revenge dramas, but his film about Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), a young man from North India who befriends a blue, cloak-wearing alien named Jadoo, was an instant classic. If that sounds like Bollywood's riff on Steven Spielberg's "E.T.," then that's there where the similarities end: The alien immediately bonds with Rohit, turning the meek young man into an intellectual juggernaut with superhuman-like strength. After Jadoo returns to his home planet, his friendship with Rohit becomes a phenomenon, and the young man becomes a scientific marvel.
This set the stage for 2006's "Krrish." In this film, Rohit returns, now one of the world's leading scientists, and he is whisked away to Singapore to work on a computer that can predict the future... but he "dies" under mysterious circumstances. The young Krishna (also played by Hrithik Roshan) is twice as powerful and capable as his father, Rohit. Fearing that he'll be taken advantage of for his abilities, his grandma (Rekha) whisks Krishna away to a Himalayan village, where lives a lonely existence, unable to use his powers for good. Fate brings Krishna to Singapore, where he takes on the moniker of the masked Krrish, a superhero with super-speed (like The Flash), superhuman strength, and intellect on a level beyond Batman's dreams.
In Singapore, Krishna discovers his father is alive, held captive to ensure completion on another computer that can predict the future. The new superhero saves the day, reconnects with his father, and returns to India, now ready to use his powers for good.
Krrish's cultural impact is huge
While India has produced a variety of superheroes prior to Krrish (the tongue-in-cheek Shaktiman comes to mind), the Rakesh Roshan-created character was the first to treat the genre with a sense of maturity and responsibility. Roshan borrowed from Hollywood tentpoles like "Spider-Man 2" and Richard Donner's "Superman," crafting a character both brimming with optimism and pathos. By naming his hero after the all-powerful Hindu deity Krishna, Roshan creates a mythology surrounding Krrish, tying him directly to the nation's scripture — he's a modern-day god.
When you put the 2006 film besides "Koi... Mil Gaya," the "Krrish" franchise becomes even more expansive, turning Rohit and Krishna's story into a sprawling saga about a family from humble beginnings trying to do what's right, against all odds. As India's first major superhero, "Krrish" became a cultural phenomenon.
After 2006's "Krrish," though, it took a while for the franchise to continue. That finally happened in 2013 with "Krrish 3," which saw the titular hero teaming up with his dad to take on a nefarious crew of mutants. Since then? Radio silence. While the superhero genre has only grown, India has mostly decided to consume Marvel and DC's offerings, with "Krrish" merely a product of the past that elicits nostalgia.
This is where "The Flash" comes in, a film that — thanks to its liberal use of the "Flashpoint" storyline — manages to weaponize nostalgia for narrative purposes, while also setting a path for the future. It's an example of revisiting the past in a unique, intuitive way that audiences appreciate and crave. And now, since the "Krrish" franchise has always borrowed from Hollywood, a new movie should take influence from "The Flash" to bring Krrish to a new generation.
Krrish 4 should dive into its past, like the Flash, while forging a future
To make a "Krrish 4" work, it has to focus on the future. In a pop culture filled with the Avengers and Justice League, Krrish has to stand out and tap into its own mythology, though, which also means going back to the past. Luckily, "The Flash" provides the perfect model to pull off both. Because if there's one thing audiences enjoy, it's legacy sequels or revisiting previous set pieces.
The finale of "Krrish 3" features Rohit sacrificing himself for his son, leaving Krrish with just his wife Priya (Priyanka Chopra), and their newborn son. This is just the latest loss in Krrish's life — his mother (Preity Zinta) died during childbirth. So, "Krrish 4" should take influence from "Flashpoint" and concoct a way for Krrish to go back in time and save his parents from dying. This should break the universe, creating a timeline where Krrish doesn't have his child or Priya. To make matters worse, perhaps he even creates a timeline where the events of "Koi... Mil Gaya" didn't happen, meaning Rohit never gets his powers from Jadoo. This would be a great way to revisit set pieces from "KMG" as well as the first "Krrish," transporting audiences back nearly two decades.
Bollywood is slowly finding itself accustomed to legacy sequels, with films like "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Bunty Aur Babli 2." In the same way as "The Flash" retools set pieces and canonical events from "Man of Steel," though, "Krrish 4" should do the same for the OG films in its franchise. This would be mostly uncharted territory for Bollywood — and that's a good thing. Just like how "Koi... Mil Gaya" and "Krrish" were able to blend traditional masala filmmaking with Hollywood-centric sci-fi storytelling, "Krrish 4" could borrow from the DC film's interest in investigating DC's legacy.
The Flash's cameos could lead to Bollywood's first shared superhero universe
The original plan for a sequel to "Krrish 3" had the character facing off against a Bizzaro-version of himself. If the all-powerful Krrish can't defeat himself, shouldn't he have a few friends to join him?
What also sets "The Flash" apart from other films in the DC Universe is its medley of heroes from across several different dimensions. Not only does the film feature the return of Michael Keaton's Batman and a few other big surprises, but it also brings Supergirl (Sasha Calle) into the mix. "The Flash" is able to weave in multiple hypothetical scenarios and characters from other dimensions because of its multiversal nature. "Krrish" doesn't have the advantage of being part of a shared universe, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't try.
The future of the "Krrish" franchise should feel both expansive and cohesive, which is why the series should fold in the nation's other heroes to create one large shared superhero universe. This isn't a new trend in Bollywood. The box-office breaking "Pathaan" retroactively folded action-thrillers "War" and "Ek Tha Tiger" into Yash Raj Film's "Spy Universe." As shared universes in India grow, it's surprising that no one has capitalized on preexisting superheroes. After all, following the success of "Krrish," several other superhero projects started to pop up in India, namely Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's "Ra.One." That film featured a cameo appearance from Rajnikanth's Chitti, a superhero-like robot from the "Enthiran" franchise.
In "Krrish 4," with a broken multiverse, there are no rules. The film could fold the "Krrish," "Ra.One," and "Enthiran" franchises into one mega-shared universe and start anew, creating the biggest box office phenomenon in Indian cinema's history. This is the only way Indian superheroes can compete with their Western contemporaries.
Like The Flash, Krrish 4 should reset the franchise's timeline
Since 2013, the "Krrish" franchise has mostly remained dormant. While it succeeded as a multimedia franchise (there's a flurry of comics, video games, and animated projects based on the films), it's unclear why creator Rakesh Roshan moved on from what could have been Bollywood's most giant cash cow. While a "Krrish 4" was announced in 2021, it's been quiet since then.
At this point, the "Krrish" franchise needs a complete reboot, which ushers in a new timeline and roster of characters. Meanwhile, "The Flash" is doing just that, giving the DCU the proper fresh start it needs. Following that model, right now is the perfect time for a "Krrish 4," as multiverses are all the rage and Roshan should use them as an excuse to reset his mega-franchise, giving it new life. And of course, a "Krrish 4" should end with the promise that there's more to come.
While India enjoys its Hollywood films, it's become increasingly nationalistic in recent years, choosing to prop up its own films instead of relying solely on imports. Films like the Oscar-winning "RRR" and mythological/sci-fi fusion "Brahamastra" are home-grown blockbusters that aren't afraid to show off their Hollywood influences while still maintaining their own identity. When it comes to the pantheon of superheroes, Krrish will always speak to South Asian audiences because of his reliability. With a few notes from "The Flash," Krrish could live once again, navigating contemporary issues and strife that plague the South Asian community. It could also pave the way for a brand-new section of blockbuster Bollywood cinema that's more sci-fi focused.
As Bollywood cinemas continue to grow, both in India and on the international stage, it will be interesting to see if the industry's most prominent superhero can stage a comeback and take over screens nationwide.