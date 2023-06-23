Adipurush Will Be Bollywood's LOTR (& Western Audiences Better Get Prepared)

When Western audiences consider Bollywood (or Indian cinema as a whole), they're immediately drawn to the country's abundant portfolio of melodramatic romantic comedies or its vast array of potboiler masala thrillers. While Bollywood will forever be known for its lavishly designed and musical-oriented films, recent years have seen audience tastes and expectations shift. A culturally rich and geographically diverse country that has shifted at the hands of dozens of rulers, India has always found ways to celebrate itself through cinema. Historical dramas like the Rajupt dynasty-focused "Padmaavat" have become favorites for Western viewers, peeling back the layers on the country's various ruling dynasties and their various existential (and often romantic-related) anxieties.

As India's economy and film industry continues to grow, so does its aspirations. While grounded historical dramas cost a pretty penny, they pale in comparison to the price tags associated with fantasy films. Luckily, recent investments in VFX artists and studios have made it possible for creatives to tap into the country's rich mythology, finally having the means to give complex, visually bold ideas justice on the big screens. Thanks to high production values and visual effects that try to rival those of Hollywood blockbusters, mythological and fantasy-centric films like "Brahamastra" and "Baahubali" have become phenomena, paving the way for future Indian blockbusters.

What's India's biggest gamble? Om Raut's "Adipurush," a mythological epic based on the "Ramayana," a text considered to be one of the nation's most sacred. As one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, "Adipurush" has what it takes to be one of the country's most important cinematic exports. For many, "Lord of the Rings" was their first step into the world of fantasy — here's hoping "Adipurush" can be a gateway into Indian mythology for those in the West.