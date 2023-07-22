Christopher Nolan Shares Surprising Thoughts On Quentin Tarantino's Retirement
Movie fans are on the edge of their seats to see if writer and director Quentin Tarantino will follow through with his proposed retirement. The Oscar-winning filmmaker behind such acclaimed titles as "Pulp Fiction" and "Inglourious Basterds" has stated that his upcoming 10th film, "The Movie Critic" will be his cinematic swan song. While debate continues regarding Tarantino's statements, director Christopher Nolan doesn't believe that the topic is an entirely black-and-white matter.
Ahead of the release of his newest epic, "Oppenheimer," Nolan spoke with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast. The "Interstellar" director shared his thoughts on Tarantino's plans, while also considering recent comments made by Martin Scorsese regarding time starting to take a toll on his career. "The truth is, I understand both points of view," Nolan remarked, acknowledging both the addictive nature of telling stories and the hard work involved in filmmaking. "Quentin's point has always been that ... he's looking at some of the work done by filmmakers in later years and feeling that if it can't live up to the heyday, it would be better if it didn't exist. And I think that's a very purest point of view." Nolan also added that while he sympathizes with Tarantino's pure sentiment, he enjoys seeking the value within films, even those that may not fully accomplish what they set out to do.
Ultimately, time will tell if Tarantino's plans come to fruition. But if the celebrated filmmaker's recent comments hold any weight, today's film industry is not a place he sees sustaining his career.
Tarantino doesn't have the highest view of this era of filmmaking
It's no secret to fans of Quentin Tarantino that the director has an overwhelming amount of affection for cinema of all shapes and sizes. But even a cinephile as notorious as Tarantino isn't fond of everything that comes out on the big screen. In particular, he has expressed his dismay regarding the film industry as we know it today.
In an episode of his and "Pulp Fiction" co-story writer Roger Avary's "The Video Archives Podcast," via NME, Tarantino commented on what he considers the worst eras for moviemaking. "Even though the '80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever – at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned," he shared. "I do feel that '80s cinema is, along with the '50s, the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!" The filmmaker's opinion on most modern franchises has never been especially high. Notoriously, he has criticized Marvel's long-time domination over the industry while also stating that he'd never helm a film set in the cinematic franchise.
There may not be a place for Quentin Tarantino in today's world of IP-driven franchises and streaming, but that doesn't mean he fully intends to quit the entertainment industry altogether. The director is set to helm an eight-episode TV series, while also stating that he will transfer his writing talents to plays and other creative endeavors.