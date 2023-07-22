Christopher Nolan Shares Surprising Thoughts On Quentin Tarantino's Retirement

Movie fans are on the edge of their seats to see if writer and director Quentin Tarantino will follow through with his proposed retirement. The Oscar-winning filmmaker behind such acclaimed titles as "Pulp Fiction" and "Inglourious Basterds" has stated that his upcoming 10th film, "The Movie Critic" will be his cinematic swan song. While debate continues regarding Tarantino's statements, director Christopher Nolan doesn't believe that the topic is an entirely black-and-white matter.

Ahead of the release of his newest epic, "Oppenheimer," Nolan spoke with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast. The "Interstellar" director shared his thoughts on Tarantino's plans, while also considering recent comments made by Martin Scorsese regarding time starting to take a toll on his career. "The truth is, I understand both points of view," Nolan remarked, acknowledging both the addictive nature of telling stories and the hard work involved in filmmaking. "Quentin's point has always been that ... he's looking at some of the work done by filmmakers in later years and feeling that if it can't live up to the heyday, it would be better if it didn't exist. And I think that's a very purest point of view." Nolan also added that while he sympathizes with Tarantino's pure sentiment, he enjoys seeking the value within films, even those that may not fully accomplish what they set out to do.

Ultimately, time will tell if Tarantino's plans come to fruition. But if the celebrated filmmaker's recent comments hold any weight, today's film industry is not a place he sees sustaining his career.