Oppenheimer: Why Vannevar Bush Looks So Familiar To Stranger Things Fans

Dr. Martin Brenner makes his "Stranger Things" debut in the first episode, "The Vanishing of Will Byers." Following the murder of Benny Hammond (Chris Sullivan), a diner owner who protects Eleven after her escape from Hawkins Laboratory, Brenner comes looking for her. However, she is already gone and is soon in the care of Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). It is revealed throughout the season that Brenner took Eleven from her mother, and conducted experiments on her, putting her through immense psychological torture when she didn't comply.

Though he only appears as a guest in Season 2, the aftermath of Brenner's actions continues to be seen. In an attempt to protect Eleven, Hopper (David Harbour) keeps her under lock and key, which she likens to her imprisonment in the lab. When she manages to leave, she meets other children whom Brenner had abused. "Lost Sister" is considered one of the worst episodes of "Stranger Things," but it is important in showing just how far Brenner's inhuman deeds have reached.

This cruelty is later explored in Season 4 with Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower). The first test subject, Henry is dubbed "001," and Brenner replicated his powers into seventeen other children, including Eleven. After the massacre of Hawkins Lab, Eleven sends Henry to the Upside Down, where he becomes Vecna, as well as every creature that has plagued the town. Because of Brenner's exploitation of this child, he has unleashed unspeakable horrors, and not even his sacrifice can atone for his actions.