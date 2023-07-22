Oppenheimer: Why Vannevar Bush Looks So Familiar To Stranger Things Fans
"Oppenheimer" is, arguably, the movie of the year. In addition to the hilarious "Barbie" vs. "Oppenheimer" memes fans have made, the film's heavy content and stellar cast have definitely attracted audiences. Though viewers will immediately recognize J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) from "Peaky Blinders" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, respectively, "Stranger Things" fans will wonder why Vannevar Bush looks so familiar.
This is because Matthew Modine, the actor playing the engineer who initiates the Manhattan Project, plays a critical role in "Stranger Things" as Dr. Martin Brenner, or as he's also known, "Papa." He portrays the manipulative scientist in Seasons 1 and 4, where he has a major role, and he briefly appears in Season 2, during which he's presumed dead. Despite not showing up in Season 3, his connection to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) drives the series and sets many of the main storylines into action. He has a complicated relationship with Eleven but does hold some affection for her, which is exhibited when he dies protecting her (this time for real) in Season 4.
Brenner drives the entire series
Dr. Martin Brenner makes his "Stranger Things" debut in the first episode, "The Vanishing of Will Byers." Following the murder of Benny Hammond (Chris Sullivan), a diner owner who protects Eleven after her escape from Hawkins Laboratory, Brenner comes looking for her. However, she is already gone and is soon in the care of Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). It is revealed throughout the season that Brenner took Eleven from her mother, and conducted experiments on her, putting her through immense psychological torture when she didn't comply.
Though he only appears as a guest in Season 2, the aftermath of Brenner's actions continues to be seen. In an attempt to protect Eleven, Hopper (David Harbour) keeps her under lock and key, which she likens to her imprisonment in the lab. When she manages to leave, she meets other children whom Brenner had abused. "Lost Sister" is considered one of the worst episodes of "Stranger Things," but it is important in showing just how far Brenner's inhuman deeds have reached.
This cruelty is later explored in Season 4 with Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower). The first test subject, Henry is dubbed "001," and Brenner replicated his powers into seventeen other children, including Eleven. After the massacre of Hawkins Lab, Eleven sends Henry to the Upside Down, where he becomes Vecna, as well as every creature that has plagued the town. Because of Brenner's exploitation of this child, he has unleashed unspeakable horrors, and not even his sacrifice can atone for his actions.