Every Christopher Nolan Movie Ranked By How Confusing The Plot Is

Who doesn't love Christopher Nolan? The self-proclaimed champion for IMAX and analog film processes, Nolan has wowed audiences since the late 1990s with his intricate plots and explorations of time and space, all within intelligent blockbusters that raise the bar for popcorn entertainment. There's no doubt that Nolan is one of the greatest filmmakers of the 21st century, and one of the few who can seamlessly hop genres, from science-fiction blockbusters and superhero epics to historical dramas and period pieces about dueling magicians.

Whether you prefer "Memento," "Inception," or the "Dark Knight" trilogy, Nolan continues to excite audiences after a quarter century, including with his most recent "Oppenheimer," which is stunning critics everywhere. As Nolan's first biopic, "Oppenheimer" tells the story of the titular physicist who was the director of the Manhattan Project, doing so in a way that only Nolan knows how. Additionally, the film is Nolan's first R-rated feature since 2002's "Insomnia," and his first movie outside of Warner Bros. in over two decades.

Despite the director's rave reviews, audiences have criticized his mind-bending pictures as being a bit too confusing. Known for his often twisty endings and non-linear structures, Nolan has proven himself a capable storyteller, willing to bend whatever narrative and editing rules necessary to carefully craft his pictures exactly how he likes. But which is the most cerebral? Here are all of Christopher Nolan's films ranked by how confusing the plot is.