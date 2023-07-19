Oppenheimer: Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Stunned By Nolan's Apocalpytic Epic

The reviews are finally here — and director Christopher Nolan has done it again, according to critics.

Nolan's newest movie, "Oppenheimer," has been one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023 ever since it was officially announced in 2021, and it looks like he's delivered on every promise about the scope and quality of this extremely ambitious project. Based on "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, which hit bookshelves in 2005, Nolan's movie casts his frequent collaborator Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb who came to deeply regret his involvement in its creation. The film also boasts an all-star cast that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, and far, far too many other all-stars to list here.

Reviews dropped on Rotten Tomatoes on July 19, two days before the movie's wide theatrical release, and Nolan fans can rest easy, as critics unanimously praised everything from the filmmaker's direction to the performances within the film. As Robbie Collin of The Daily Telegraph succinctly put it, "It's at once a speeding roller-coaster and a skin-tingling spiritual portrait; an often classically minded period piece that only Nolan could have made, and only now, after a quarter-century's run-up."