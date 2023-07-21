Whatever Happened To Kawaii Lighting After Shark Tank?

Since "Shark Tank" premiered in 2009, viewers have seen every sort of product under the sun. But the pandemic attracted entirely new businesses to the tank, whether cleaning products like GarmaGard or a wave of at-home fitness devices, the demand for which had become higher than ever.

In May of 2022, Chloe Mae and Lan Bui entered the shark tank to pitch their company Kawaii Lighting, which designs cute ring lights to flatter users on Zoom and social media. As Barbara Corcoran put it, "COVID birthed the ring light," and Mae and Bui pounced on the new business opportunity. In its first year of business, Kawaii Lighting had netted $261,000 in lifetime sales, with its flagship heart-shaped light retailing for $305 (other shapes include a star and a cat). Mae and Bui entered the shark tank seeking $88,000 for 22% equity in their company.

An active social media user and avid believer in ring lights herself, Corcoran jumped at the opportunity to invest, offering $100,000 for 22%, plus a royalty fee of $10 per unit until she gets her investment back. Kevin O'Leary, always eager for a game of cat and mouse, countered with an offer of $88,000 with a $5 royalty. Corcoran then lowered her royalty offer to $5, thus securing the deal.

With the help of Corcoran's investment, Kawaii Lighting continues to sell its cute and stylish tech to the masses.