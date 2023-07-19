Whatever Happened To MAXPRO Fitness After Shark Tank?

When entrepreneur Nezar Akeel went on "Shark Tank" in December of 2021 to pitch his company MAXPRO Fitness, the sharks initially balked at his request for $500,000 in exchange for 2.5% equity. But his numbers changed their minds. In 2020, MAXPRO did $4 million in sales, and at the time of filming in 2021, the company had netted $8 million — numbers made possible, Mark Cuban correctly guessed, by the surge of at-home gym sales during the pandemic.

Unlike other at-home workout devices, however, MAXPRO is streamlined, weighs only ten pounds, and folds up to fit inside a backpack. Daymond John was interested and offered $500,000, with the stipulation that he add a $25 per unit, in exchange for 4% ownership. Akeel was so busy fielding questions, however, that he didn't properly acknowledge John's bid, much to the shark's chagrin. By the time Cuban offered his own deal — $500,000 for 3% plus advisory shares — John was out.

Akeel ultimately penned a deal with Cuban, making him the second high-profile name to invest in MAXPRO Fitness after NBA star Shaquille O'Neal. But how has MAXPRO fared since 2021? Although Kevin O'Leary was wary of the product's reliance on an app, MAXPRO appears to be doing well.