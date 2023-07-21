Why Mermaid Barbie From Barbie Looks So Familiar
"Barbie" brings the iconic doll to the big screen, and she's bringing a ton of friends with her. Numerous iterations of Barbie populate the movie, including the ever-popular Mermaid Barbie, played by pop sensation Dua Lipa.
The movie marks her acting debut, donning colorful wigs and fishtails as multiple mermaids who warmly say hello to the main Barbie (Margot Robbie). And while she gets a chance to have fun in the sun, she also contributes to the film in more ways than one. She's also featured on the soundtrack with "Dance the Night," which was released as the lead single on May 26. The official music video certainly fits the vibes of the movie, as Dua Lipa dances in a primarily pink background intercut with scenes from "Barbie."
Dua Lipa has become known for incorporating disco beats into her songs, which definitely played a role in the "Barbie" dance sequence. Director Greta Gerwig commented on how Dua Lipa has modern, tragic disco songs, and that worked well with the tone and some of the more existential themes of the new movie. While Dua Lipa's songs have been featured in many other films and television series, it doesn't seem like this will be the last time she stretches her acting muscles.
Dua Lipa will next star in Argylle
Dua Lipa may look familiar from her many music videos and news appearances. She's also been a musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" twice, but it looks like she has her sights set on making serious inroads toward an acting career. After she sets the big screen ablaze as Mermaid Barbie, she'll next appear in a very different kind of movie — "Argylle."
This is a spy action thriller to be directed by Matthew Vaughn of "X-Men: First Class" and "Kingsman: The Secret Service" fame. It's set to have a stellar ensemble cast; in addition to Dua Lipa, the movie will star Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ariana DeBose, and Bryan Cranston, to name a few. An incredibly short teaser trailer dropped on YouTube that keeps things mysterious in terms of plot but prominently features Dua Lipa sporting blonde hair.
From there, the sky's the limit for the "Levitating" singer. She'll undoubtedly stay busy making new music and going on tour, but it appears she's interested in making time for acting, too. Greta Gerwig sounds excited at the possibility of a ton of "Barbie" sequels, so there could even be room for the return of Mermaid Barbie in some capacity.