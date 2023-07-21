Why Mermaid Barbie From Barbie Looks So Familiar

"Barbie" brings the iconic doll to the big screen, and she's bringing a ton of friends with her. Numerous iterations of Barbie populate the movie, including the ever-popular Mermaid Barbie, played by pop sensation Dua Lipa.

The movie marks her acting debut, donning colorful wigs and fishtails as multiple mermaids who warmly say hello to the main Barbie (Margot Robbie). And while she gets a chance to have fun in the sun, she also contributes to the film in more ways than one. She's also featured on the soundtrack with "Dance the Night," which was released as the lead single on May 26. The official music video certainly fits the vibes of the movie, as Dua Lipa dances in a primarily pink background intercut with scenes from "Barbie."

Dua Lipa has become known for incorporating disco beats into her songs, which definitely played a role in the "Barbie" dance sequence. Director Greta Gerwig commented on how Dua Lipa has modern, tragic disco songs, and that worked well with the tone and some of the more existential themes of the new movie. While Dua Lipa's songs have been featured in many other films and television series, it doesn't seem like this will be the last time she stretches her acting muscles.