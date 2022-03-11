X-Men's Alexandra Shipp On Empowerment In Asking For It And Reprising Storm In The MCU - Exclusive Interview

This interview contains references to sexual assault.

The movie "Asking For It" starts with an upsettingly familiar scenario: Joey (Kiersey Clemons), a waitress in a small town, is drugged and sexually assaulted by someone she thought she could trust. In the aftermath, one of Joey's customers, Regina (Alexandra Shipp), takes a reeling Joey under her wing, introducing her to her femme gang and offering her the opportunity to take action by joining them on a mission to take down the toxic Men's First Movement, a group that champions the dominance of men over women.

It's a timely tale that explores many potent topics, including the perpetration of violence against women, how women can empower one another, and the ways women of color face discrimination. It's all wrapped up in a sleek package that will keep viewers entertained even as it makes them think. Alexandra Shipp plays Regina as someone who's committed to her principles and willing to fight for what she believes in, but at the same time is the kind of strong, supportive friend everyone would like to have. It's another compelling performance by the actress who previously starred in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed "tik, tik...BOOM!," the coming-out story "Love, Simon," and as a young Storm in "X-Men: Apocalypse" and "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

In an interview, Shipp spoke exclusively with Looper about why she wanted to be a part of "Asking For It," what she hopes viewers will take away from the film, and her feeling about following in Halle Berry's footsteps by playing Storm in the "X-Men" franchise.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).