Tony Bennett's Only TV & Film Roles In Which He Didn't Play Himself

Today the music world mourns the loss of a legitimate titan as several news outlets, including Variety, have confirmed the death of legendary crooner Tony Bennett. He was 96. Renowned for his show-stopping voice and effortlessly jazzy swagger, the singer rose to prominence in the 1950s, eventually becoming one of America's best-loved vocalists. At the height of his fame, even Frank Sinatra hailed Bennett as "the best in the business," with the singer carrying the torch of the classic American songbook until his 2021 retirement.

Perhaps best known for his 1962 hit "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," Bennett also spent a considerable amount of time in Hollywood circles, making regular appearances in various film and television projects when not recording, or touring. While Bennett's songs amassed a whopping 161 screen credits over the years, including music video appearances, the man himself logged just 31 as a performer. While many of those appearances found Bennett credited as himself, a handful indeed found the singer getting into character as another persona altogether.

That includes his earliest screen credit, which came with a one-off stop on "The Danny Thomas Show." Bennett turned up in a Season 6 episode as Danny's Cousin, Stephen, an aspiring singer with eyes on stardom. The role was likely not much of a stretch, but if you've seen the episode, you know Bennett's boundless charisma could barely be contained by the small screen.