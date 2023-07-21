Why Iman Vellani Is The Perfect Choice To Write Ms. Marvel

While the news of Ms. Marvel becoming a mutant initially had fans concerned the new comic might retcon her Inhuman origin, Iman Vellani confirmed that isn't going to happen and the series will make sure the character's past remains intact.

"[Her Inhuman origin is] a part of Kamala's identity that Marvel editorial and myself would very much like to keep and protect," Vellani told EW. "Our book will absolutely reflect all those core themes of identity that the 'Ms. Marvel' comics have consistently explored — only now there's a whole new label that Kamala has to learn to accept. It's going to be pretty crazy."

Additionally, Vellani revealed Ms. Marvel's powers won't be changed from her stretchy powers in the comics to her energy-based powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She expressed excitement about not having to worry about budgets or effects when it came to portraying Kamala Khan's powers on the page, saying, "Oh my God, I love it. You can do anything with those stretchy powers. I like to make it a little vague enough for the artist to surprise me when I get the sketches back, and they always do. It's honestly so liberating to be able to pitch ideas and everything gets accepted because they can just draw it."

Vellani's promise that her series will protect Ms. Marvel's Inhuman origin and won't try to change Kamala's powers to reflect the MCU shows she cares about her comic roots and isn't trying to mess with the character. Instead, it sounds as if she's embracing what makes Kamala such a fantastic hero. Yes, Ms. Marvel will undergo significant changes as a new mutant, but Vellani's story will ensure it doesn't come at the expense of her past.