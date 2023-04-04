Spider-Man: ATSV Trailer Gives Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani More Earth-199999 Support

The second trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is chock-full of references to Spidey's greater lore and comic book history. However, what is perhaps the most shocking detail in the preview has to do with a different strand of Marvel's cinematic output entirely. As it happens, one particular line from Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099 adds a strong level of credence to a long-standing assertion that "Ms. Marvel" star Iman Vellani has held with regard to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At one point in the trailer, Miguel is having a pretty heated discussion with Miles Morales. That's when he notes something that no doubt made MCU fans' ears perk up: "Don't even get me started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth-199999." It's pretty apparent that this line is a reference to the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," another recent multiverse-related tale for Tom Holland's MCU version of the web-head.

Crucially, the line suggests that the MCU is actually set on Earth-199999 in the Marvel multiverse — an idea that Vellani has held firm about, despite some MCU movies referencing their own home universe as Earth-616. "I have this argument with Kevin [Feige] every time I meet him in person," Vellani said in an interview with Deadline. "It's not 616, the MCU is definitely 199999."