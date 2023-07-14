Ms. Marvel Is Back! Iman Vellani Pens New Comic Exploring Kamala's Inhuman & Mutant Identity

Iman Vellani is returning as Ms. Marvel... kind of.

The Canadian youth made headlines when she was roped in as the titular character in the long-awaited Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel." Created by Bisha K. Ali, the miniseries effortlessly introduced Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to Kamala Khan, a Jersey City teen obsessed with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Her dreams of joining her hero in battle are realized when Khan discovers an ancient family heirloom in the form of a bangle, which allows her to control cosmic energy. Soon, Khan takes on the moniker of Ms. Marvel, a homegrown superhero with big dreams, and even bigger problems to solve.

The series was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, with particular praise shined at Vellani's nuanced take on Kamala, a character who wields her dual Pakistani-American identity like it's a superpower. The Disney+ series ended with the revelation that Khan was a mutant, the first time the word had been uttered in the MCU, ushering in a new era. This revelation proved to be an exciting one for fans, eager to see the mutant's story continue in the universe.

While Vellani is set to return as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming cosmic team-up flick "The Marvels," she's also expanding her talents by penning a brand new "Ms. Marvel" comic for Marvel, making her debut as a writer. "This was way scarier than joining the MCU for me," Vellani told Entertainment Weekly about her new gig. "I've never written anything before in my entire life, but I have read many comics, so I just wrote what I would want to read."

Details are far from slim on the upcoming Vellani-penned project, as EW confirms that the new comic will peel back the layers on Khan's identity as an Inhuman, and see her come back to life... as a mutant.