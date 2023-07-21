Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake - Everything You Need To Know

Those familiar with the episodes framed around Fionna and Cake in the original "Adventure Time" know that excursions into the world of the gender-swapped Finn and Jake duo have historically been fictional scenarios dreamt up by Ice King. However, "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" is taking a very different approach with its version of the titular characters. Not only are they real, but the new show is set to drive the narrative of the original series forward in some major ways.

Per the official plot synopsis and some additional early details provided by Variety, "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" will see the two main adventurers wake up in an alternate universe with no recollection of their pasts. They soon meet Simon Petrikov, the former Ice King of the main "Adventure Time" universe, and the trio take off on a journey across the multiverse to learn about themselves and the sinister force trying to destroy them.

Notably, "Fionna and Cake" may take a darker turn for "Adventure Time." The series been described as being made for a young adult audience, as per an interview between Max executive Suzanna Makkos and Comic Book Resources. "The 'Adventure Time' fans have grown up and people are still coming in the bottom, and they're aging up," Makkos said. "It felt like a perfect show for us. Tonally, it is very much Adventure Time, but Fionna's older. She's in the workforce. It's more adult, so I think it's going to bring in new fans, and it's also going to serve the fans that we already have."