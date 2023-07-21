Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake - Everything You Need To Know
It seems the fun really will never end with "Adventure Time." It has been roughly five years since the Cartoon Network phenomenon of a series aired its final episode, but the show has nevertheless found ways to live on. First came a series of extra-long specials on Max titled "Adventure Time: Distant Lands," which followed up on some lingering plot threads from the original series. Now, an entirely new series is set to push the franchise even further. "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" — referring to none other than genderbent versions of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog that sporadically appeared in the original series — is the next chapter in the "Adventure Time" saga.
For a long period of time, details on the production for "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" were few and far between. However, the show's release is now imminent, and a cavalcade of information about what the series will entail has now released. Based on all of that new information, it's safe to say that even veteran "Adventure Time" fans will have their expectations defied by the next chapter of the franchise. Here's everything fans should know about "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake."
What is the release date for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?
Fans have had to wait a decent few years for "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" to release ever since it was initially announced for HBO Max all the way back in 2021. Fortunately, the lengthy wait is finally drawing to a close, as the spin-off series is slated to debut on the freshly-rebranded Max on August 31. After that date, the show is slated to run on a weekly basis until it reaches its conclusion with its 10th and final episode.
Some fans have actually seen a solid bit of the new series already. Attendees of a panel at San Diego Comic Con got to watch the pilot episode for the show on July 19. As such, viewers waiting for the series' full-fledged debut should be wary of potential spoilers spreading across the internet as the premiere date approaches.
What is the plot of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?
Those familiar with the episodes framed around Fionna and Cake in the original "Adventure Time" know that excursions into the world of the gender-swapped Finn and Jake duo have historically been fictional scenarios dreamt up by Ice King. However, "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" is taking a very different approach with its version of the titular characters. Not only are they real, but the new show is set to drive the narrative of the original series forward in some major ways.
Per the official plot synopsis and some additional early details provided by Variety, "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" will see the two main adventurers wake up in an alternate universe with no recollection of their pasts. They soon meet Simon Petrikov, the former Ice King of the main "Adventure Time" universe, and the trio take off on a journey across the multiverse to learn about themselves and the sinister force trying to destroy them.
Notably, "Fionna and Cake" may take a darker turn for "Adventure Time." The series been described as being made for a young adult audience, as per an interview between Max executive Suzanna Makkos and Comic Book Resources. "The 'Adventure Time' fans have grown up and people are still coming in the bottom, and they're aging up," Makkos said. "It felt like a perfect show for us. Tonally, it is very much Adventure Time, but Fionna's older. She's in the workforce. It's more adult, so I think it's going to bring in new fans, and it's also going to serve the fans that we already have."
Who is starring in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?
The full cast hasn't yet been announced for "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake," but there is some information out there on its leads. Just as in the original series, Fionna and Cake are voiced by Madeline Martin and Roz Ryan respectively. Outside of the "Adventure Time" franchise, Martin notably starred in "Californication" as Becca Moody and has made appearances in other shows like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Meanwhile, Ryan is a veteran voice actor, having portrayed Bubbie the Whale in "The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack," Thalia in Disney's "Hercules," and more.
The series will also be bringing back a major name from the main cast of the original "Adventure Time." Indeed, renowned "SpongeBob SquarePants" voice actor Tom Kenny, who brought Ice King/Simon Petrikov to life in the main show, is returning as the character once again. It seems it will be quite a weighty turn for the actor as well. Twitter user @agitatedapple claimed that she spoke to Kenny at New York Comic Con, where he called the new series "the most emotional thing that he has ever recorded."
Who is producing Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?
For those worried about "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" feeling disjointed from the original series, fear not — its creative leads include one of the most important minds from "Adventure Time" proper. In the pilot's seat is Adam Muto, who is serving as the limited series' showrunner and one of its executive producers. Muto worked as a writer, producer, and director throughout the early life of "Adventure Time" before he became its showrunner for Season 5 onward.
Muto is joined by Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register and Nelvana co-founder Michael Hirsh, who also serve as executive producers on "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake." Register has overseen myriad productions for Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. over the years, from "Ben 10" to "Harley Quinn." Hirsh has similarly served as an executive producer on major shows like "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" and "Johnny Test."
Is there a trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?
Ahead of the "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" premiere, Max shared a trailer, giving many fans their first look at the new series in motion. It's a relatively brief peek, clocking in at exactly one single minute long, but it's packed to the brim with fascinating plot reveals and intriguing teases.
The trailer opens with an older Fionna waking up in a magic-less, dull-hued city that bears a surprising resemblance to the real world, rather than the colorful post-apocalyptic setting "Adventure Time" is known for. She notes that Cake, who strangely resembles a regular cat, has been acting strange and expresses her wish that the world was more magical. From there, as the trailer tosses brief glimpses of the Fionna and Cake fans are familiar with, an older Simon who is clearly going through some dark times, flashbacks to Ice King's backstory, the group facing off against a bunch of fantastical and threatening beasts, and a ton more.
Notably, the trailer is set to a new song reminiscent of those featured in "Adventure Time" proper. That familiarity probably stems from the fact that several songwriters from the original series, including Rebecca Sugar, are returning, as recently confirmed at San Diego Comic Con (via coverage by Comic Book Resources).
What to watch before Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
Seeing as "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" draws on some major plot threads from the original series, such as Simon getting freed from his tragic curse as the Ice King (spoilers?), it seems like viewers who have watched the previous entries in the franchise will get the most out of this new story.
To that end, anyone who wants to do a full watch-through of the series will need to go through all 10 seasons of the original show. After that, there are the four specials that make up "Adventure Time: Distant Lands." Completionists can also seek out the "Diamonds and Lemons" special, the DVD-exclusive short "The Wand," and the "Graybles Allsorts" and "Frog Seasons" collections of shorts, though none of these are crucial to the overarching narrative.
For those who would rather just look back on the previous installments featuring Fionna and Cake, the list of episodes is much shorter. Start with "Fionna and Cake" (Season 3, Episode 9), then "Bad Little Boy" (Season 5, Episode 11), then "The Prince Who Wanted Everything" (Season 6, Episode 9), then "Five Short Tables" (Season 8, Episode 9), and, finally, "Fionna and Cake and Fionna" (Season 9, Episode 12). Toss in the series finale "Come Along With Me" for good measure to get context on Simon's current state, and viewers should be able to follow along with the new show well enough.
Where to watch previous Adventure Time installments
Thankfully, it's pretty easy to go about watching just about every "Adventure Time" episode online. All 10 seasons of the original series are available to stream in their entirety on both Max and Hulu. Max also has the added benefit of including the four "Adventure Time: Distant Lands" specials. The "Diamonds and Lemons" special can be found for free on the Cartoon Network website, while the "Graybles Allsorts" and "Frog Seasons" specials are streamable on Cartoon Network's YouTube channel. That just leaves out the DVD-exclusive short "The Wand," which is unfortunately not viewable online through any official channels.
In terms of both the main "Adventure Time" series and the "Distant Lands" specials, these episodes can also be purchased on digital storefronts like Amazon Prime Video, the iTunes store, the Google Play store, Vudu, and the Microsoft store. Physical options, including a DVD box set of the complete original series and a Blu-ray/DVD release of "Distant Lands," can also be purchased on storefronts like Amazon.