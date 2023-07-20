The Untold Truth Of Angel Studios

With the unexpected blockbuster "The Sound of Freedom," Angel Studios is suddenly receiving loads of attention from movie audiences, film critics, and wider media alike. The film, which puts a spotlight on the horrifying nature of child trafficking, starring controversial actor Jim Caviezel, has become the talk of Hollywood and is shaking up the industry.

To the surprise of some, though, Angel Studios has actually been around longer than the Jim Caviezel film, and had a separate business as a streaming service years earlier that most viewers have never even heard of. In fact, they even tussled with some major movie studios in a high-profile legal battle while on their rise to box office success. Their library of content, meanwhile has some unusual and long-running — albeit largely obscure — entries.

But what is Angel Studios, and how did it seemingly come out of nowhere to release one of the biggest films of 2023? Well, we've done the digging and found out all the details about these film distributors. From their earliest struggles to get their projects off the ground to their unlikely methods of fundraising and their latest claim to fame, this is the untold truth of Angel Studios, the people behind the action thriller "The Sound of Freedom."