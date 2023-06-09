The Hunger Games: Jennifer Lawrence Is Open To Picking Up Katniss Everdeen's Bow Again
While her Oscar-nominated turn in "Winter's Bone" was what first put Jennifer Lawrence on the map, it was undoubtedly her role as Katniss Everdeen in the original quartet of "Hunger Games" films that elevated her to superstar status and made her a household name in the process.
Based on the Suzanne Collins series of dystopian young adult science fiction novels, the popularity of "The Hunger Games" is so prevalent that Katniss remains arguably Lawrence's most recognizable character. That's especially impressive when you consider that she was nominated for three Oscars after starring in the first movie, one of which she won for "Silver Linings Playbook."
This is likely part of why Lawrence is apparently more than willing to return to the role of Katniss Everdeen for a future installment of "The Hunger Games." Not only is she willing, but she also seemed genuinely excited by the prospect when she spoke to Variety. "Oh, my God – totally!" she exclaimed when asked about making a return to her most iconic role.
Lawrence seems to be enthusiastic about the idea of playing Katniss again
While Jennifer Lawrence was speaking to Variety to promote her new comedy, "No Hard Feelings," there's a good reason why she was asked about "The Hunger Games" during the chat as well. After all, the upcoming prequel, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," is set to release on November 17th, 2023, and is one of the most anticipated films of the year.
Though Katniss won't be a part of the story (her character has yet to even be born during the events of the prequel), the actor was nonetheless enthusiastic about possibly reprising the role of her resistance-leading heroine. "If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent," she said.
Still, it sounds like Lawrence isn't the only one excited about the prospect of her taking on the role of Katniss Everdeen again. "My producing partner just clutched her heart," Lawrence said during the interview. Well, if Lionsgate, who is and has been the distributor for all five films, is listening, we can imagine that their ears probably just perked up in a very big way.