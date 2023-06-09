The Hunger Games: Jennifer Lawrence Is Open To Picking Up Katniss Everdeen's Bow Again

While her Oscar-nominated turn in "Winter's Bone" was what first put Jennifer Lawrence on the map, it was undoubtedly her role as Katniss Everdeen in the original quartet of "Hunger Games" films that elevated her to superstar status and made her a household name in the process.

Based on the Suzanne Collins series of dystopian young adult science fiction novels, the popularity of "The Hunger Games" is so prevalent that Katniss remains arguably Lawrence's most recognizable character. That's especially impressive when you consider that she was nominated for three Oscars after starring in the first movie, one of which she won for "Silver Linings Playbook."

This is likely part of why Lawrence is apparently more than willing to return to the role of Katniss Everdeen for a future installment of "The Hunger Games." Not only is she willing, but she also seemed genuinely excited by the prospect when she spoke to Variety. "Oh, my God – totally!" she exclaimed when asked about making a return to her most iconic role.