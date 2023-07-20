Oppenheimer: Where You've Seen Cillian Murphy & Emily Blunt Together Before

"Oppenheimer" is exploding with A-list talent. From Oscar winners to superheroes, to indie darlings, "Oppenheimer" has every working actor imaginable. At the heart of the film is Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular scientist. While Murphy has worked with Christopher Nolan several times – he's best remembered for playing Scarecrow in "The Dark Knight" trilogy — "Oppenheimer" marks the first time Murphy is populating a lead role for the director. Joining Murphy in the three-hour biopic is Emily Blunt, who stars as Katherine Oppenheimer, the scientist's wife. "Oppenheimer" marks the first time Blunt is working with Nolan.

Nolan's biopic is equally interested in showing Oppenheimer's personal life as it is obsessed with showing the ramifications of the atomic bomb. Throughout its three-hour runtime, "Oppenheimer" dives deep into the scientist's psyche, peeling back the layers of his thought process and familial relationships. While Oppenheimer is busy developing an atomic bomb for the Americans, he's also trying his best to focus on his marriage with Katherine, who he shares children with.

One major highlight of the film is Murphy and Blunt's on-screen chemistry. It makes sense that fireworks are lighting up between the two considering they've worked together in the past. Murphy joined Blunt for "A Quiet Place Part II," playing the mysterious Emmett. For Blunt, working with Murphy again on "Oppenheimer" was a perfect scenario. "I adore him as a person," Blunt said to NBC. "He's a friend — I loved working with him before. We have a lot of trust with each other." Blunt continued by discussing how being able to work with somebody she has a history with allows her a sense of freedom in the scene. "It's like a sort of secret language or something," Blunt suggested.