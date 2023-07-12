Why Emily Blunt Is Taking A Break From Acting After Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt is starring in one of the summer's biggest movies — and after that, she's taking a break for a while.

The British actress revealed, in conversation with Bruce Bozzi on his podcast "Table for Two," that she's set to take some time away from acting now that her latest movie, "Oppenheimer," is set to release soon. Blunt appears in Christopher Nolan's latest epic as Katherine Oppenheimer, wife to Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer... and apparently, that'll be her last role for the next year.

Blunt has two daughters — 7-year-old Violet and 9-year-old Hazel — with her husband John Krasinski, and as she told Bozzi, she wants to enjoy their childhood more fully. "This year, I'm not working," Blunt said. "I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits. And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. And it's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."

Ultimately, Blunt said she feels guilty about potentially missing her daughters' childhoods, and she thinks that's common for moms. "I think maybe all mothers are," the actress said. "You're just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother."