General Hospital: Why Did Cameron Leave GH?

Soap operas seem to have become ingrained in television culture. There's just something about them, and their dramatic storylines and frustrating cliffhangers, that have kept us on the edge of our seats, and helped some A-listers get their start. However, because these types of programs are often long-running, it is not uncommon to see favorite characters come and go, usually because the actor has decided to leave the series.

One character that comes to mind is Cameron Webber on "General Hospital", played by William Lipton. Cameron is the son of the late Zander Smith (Chad Brannon) and the nurse, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Herbst was expecting in real life, and her pregnancy was written into the show, with Cameron being introduced in 2004.

Throughout the series, he has been portrayed as a baby, child, teen, and young adult, which is where Lipton took on the role in 2018. Cameron was written out of the series in 2023 when he decided to attend Stanford University. The decision for this departure comes because Lipton, who, like Cameron, wanted to focus on his studies.