General Hospital: Why Did Cameron Leave GH?
Soap operas seem to have become ingrained in television culture. There's just something about them, and their dramatic storylines and frustrating cliffhangers, that have kept us on the edge of our seats, and helped some A-listers get their start. However, because these types of programs are often long-running, it is not uncommon to see favorite characters come and go, usually because the actor has decided to leave the series.
One character that comes to mind is Cameron Webber on "General Hospital", played by William Lipton. Cameron is the son of the late Zander Smith (Chad Brannon) and the nurse, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Herbst was expecting in real life, and her pregnancy was written into the show, with Cameron being introduced in 2004.
Throughout the series, he has been portrayed as a baby, child, teen, and young adult, which is where Lipton took on the role in 2018. Cameron was written out of the series in 2023 when he decided to attend Stanford University. The decision for this departure comes because Lipton, who, like Cameron, wanted to focus on his studies.
Who is Cameron
William Lipton's first appearance as Cameron Webber was on August 10th, 2018, taking the role from Cade McWatt, who had portrayed the character for less than a year. He appeared in 327 episodes before his departure.
Cameron has been involved in numerous storylines since the character was introduced. Most notably, he has a connection to Franco (James Franco/Roger Howarth), who is in a romantic relationship with Cameron's mother, Elizabeth. Cameron is protective of Elizabeth and doesn't want her to marry Franco, who has been convicted of murder. However, after Cameron is cornered by the real killer, Franco is eventually released from prison.
During Lipton's time on "General Hospital," he saw Cameron go through other dangerous and emotional events, including attempting to buy drugs, being held hostage, and ending his relationship with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). Despite his troubles, Cameron has shown to be a bright young man and even received a scholarship to play soccer.
In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Lipton spoke about the struggles of being a full-time actor and student. However, he revealed that he is not leaving permanently. He plans to rejoin the cast during the summer. "Working at 'General Hospital' has been such an important part of my life and while I'm not planning on leaving yet, I just want everyone to know how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing community."