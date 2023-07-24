Don't Expect To See This Peacemaker Star In James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

When it comes to news related to DC Comics adaptations, nothing seems to have fans as excited for the future of the DCU as James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy." One of the first new titles in the cinematic universe to be completely separated from Zack Snyder's DCEU, the film has fans buzzing like crazy despite being at least two years away.

However, there's another Gunn project that is said to be returning down the line, and that's Max's "Peacemaker." The first season of the John Cena-starring action-comedy was fairly well-received by fans and critics alike, meaning that its promised return is even more good news for DC fans.

Still, Gunn is setting expectations for the two projects through his regular social media prevalence. The writer-director-producer answered a fan question from kevros765 via Threads, confirming that Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) would not be appearing in "Superman: Legacy." Fans will recall that the actor, who is married to Gunn, appeared in his last two DC-related efforts: "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker," as well as "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" in the MCU.