Don't Expect To See This Peacemaker Star In James Gunn's Superman: Legacy
When it comes to news related to DC Comics adaptations, nothing seems to have fans as excited for the future of the DCU as James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy." One of the first new titles in the cinematic universe to be completely separated from Zack Snyder's DCEU, the film has fans buzzing like crazy despite being at least two years away.
However, there's another Gunn project that is said to be returning down the line, and that's Max's "Peacemaker." The first season of the John Cena-starring action-comedy was fairly well-received by fans and critics alike, meaning that its promised return is even more good news for DC fans.
Still, Gunn is setting expectations for the two projects through his regular social media prevalence. The writer-director-producer answered a fan question from kevros765 via Threads, confirming that Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) would not be appearing in "Superman: Legacy." Fans will recall that the actor, who is married to Gunn, appeared in his last two DC-related efforts: "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker," as well as "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" in the MCU.
Harcourt will not be appearing in Superman: Legacy
Considering how close James Gunn and Jennifer Holland are, it makes sense that he might go the common route of giving his significant other a role in each of his projects, but it looks like that's not necessarily going to be the case. It would also fit a recurring pattern in recent DC films that saw Emilia Harcourt showing up in both "Black Adam" and "Shazam: Fury of the Gods."
Unfortunately, the fact that Emilia Harcourt will not be appearing in "Superman: Legacy" came as a disappointment to at least one fan on Threads. carlasfilms said that they hoped that Harcourt would get a chance to interact with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) somewhere down the line. "I'm begging you to have Harcourt and Lois interact at some point in the DCU. They're my two favorite dc characters," the user wrote.
Though details still remain fairly scant on "Superman: Legacy," we do know that Nathan Fillion will be showing up as Green Lantern, Isabella Merced has joined the cast as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi is set to appear as Mister Terrific. Anthony Carrigan has also been announced as Metamorpho in the upcoming movie. While "Superman: Legacy" is expected to arrive in theaters in 2025, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike may cause that release window to move further down the line.