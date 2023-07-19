Barbie Producer Margot Robbie Was All In - Even If Another Actor Played The Lead

With "Barbie" finally about to hit theaters, estimates predict it will sweep the weekend box office, but early in the production process, nothing was certain. Margot Robbie stars as the titular Barbie, who ends up on a journey of self-discovery as she leaves behind her life in plastic. Robbie also executive produced the film alongside director Greta Gerwig, and according to the Aussie actor, she was fully invested in "Barbie" whether or not she got to play the lead role. In fact, she initially wasn't going to play Barbie at all.

"I didn't want whoever our director was going to be — Greta being the first choice, but if she had said no — I didn't want our director to feel pressured to put me in the role," Robbie explained during an interview with Collider. "So, I was just really upfront about, like, 'I won't be offended in the slightest. We could go to anyone. Whatever story you want to tell and whoever you want that to be, I support that. I've got skin in the game as a producer, I don't have skin in the game as an actor, so be free with that choice.'"

Robbie has spoken at length elsewhere about the importance of "Barbie" and why she felt like the right person to steward the doll's first live-action adaptation. But ultimately, although she wasn't sold on playing the iconic doll, Gerwig insisted.