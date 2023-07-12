M:I - Dead Reckoning Proves A Metal Gear Solid Movie Can Work

After "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" blew everyone away at the box office, video game movies are hot, but the "Metal Gear Solid" film is still squarely stuck in limbo. The project has supposedly been in the works for years, with different names attached at various points. To be fair, Hideo Kojima's epic espionage saga isn't exactly a straightforward story to adapt. It's as much an anime as it is a video game series, and arguably more of a science fiction story than a spy thriller.

If you've played any of the "Metal Gear Solid" games, you know how wonderfully weird they are. There are nuclear mecha tanks, literal ghosts, vampires, super-soldier clones, and cyborg ninjas. And that's without even mentioning the old-timey cowboy who masterminds the whole plot. In short, it's a hodgepodge, but one that somehow blends its many diverse ideas into a cohesive whole that's greater than the sum of its parts. Amidst all the zany characters and supernatural twists, Kojima leverages sobering commentary on the global military-industrial complex, the weaponized potential of information control, and the dangers of AI.

All of those themes are present in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," a film that proves more than any other before how well a "Metal Gear Solid" movie could work. The seventh entry in Tom Cruise's stunt-packed saga is far from the anime tale that Kojima's franchise is, but it proves that weird sci-fi and serious spy fiction can coexist on the big screen — especially in our modern AI landscape.