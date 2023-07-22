For All Mankind Season 4's Biggest Change (So Far) Is A Familiar Face

Over its first three seasons on Apple TV+, "For All Mankind" has almost completely redefined what a historical drama can be. It's done so, of course, by literally re-writing history, imagining what the space race between the United States of America and the USSR might've looked like had the Russian faction gotten to the moon first. Ensuing seasons have seen the series continually re-invented itself, jumping ahead a decade or more at a time to revisit the Earth and space-set story at different moments in history.

That head-spinningly original approach has kept the action fresh and then some, allowing series creators to populate their drama with fresh fashions, locations, and, naturally, fresh faces. Season 4 of "For All Mankind" will undoubtedly feature all that and then some, with the action jumping ahead to the 21st Century. According to Collider, one of the new faces this season will be very familiar to movie lovers as it belongs to actor Daniel Stern. The "Home Alone" star is, perhaps, best known for his work in the comedic realm, but he's proven surprisingly effective in his rare dramatic turns.

There's little doubt he'll be effective in his role as new NASA administrator Eli Hobson on "For All Mankind" as well. A former auto industry CEO, Hobson's job at NASA is to modernize the agency and help prove its ongoing relevance in the modern landscape. And it should be fascinating to watch Stern navigate the drama inherent to such territory.