Why Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning's A.I. Villain Has The Cast & Director Freaked Out

There's no question that the timing of the "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere couldn't be any more perfect considering the public conversation about the film's digital villain.

In "Dead Reckoning Part One," Impossible Mission Force agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team of operatives are searching for two halves of a key that, when interlocked, provide the only means of controlling an artificial intelligence system dubbed "The Entity." Since the A.I. system has become self-aware and weaponized, its capabilities threaten the entire globe.

In a way, "Dead Reckoning Part One" is similar to "T3: Rise of the Machines" – the futuristic third film in the "Terminator" franchise where self-aware AI turns on its human creators. However, the talent behind "Mission: Impossible" told The Hollywood Reporter at the film's premiere in New York City (before the SAG-AFTRA strike) how the A.I. plotline eerily reflects current events.

"I remember [director Christopher McQuarrie] talking about it early on, and I thought, 'Oh, that's a really good sort of science fiction-y idea.' 'Mission: Impossible' has always had that edge of sci-fi, you know, because the tech is always way in advance of where we are," star Simon Pegg told THR. "And I felt like this is really on point. This is a clever idea. Of course, the conversation about AI has been amplified in the time that we've been making this movie. So, it's coming out in a time when it's in the social discourse. So, it feels very timely."