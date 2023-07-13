Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Just T3: Rise Of The Machines?

The basic plots of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" and "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" may be similar. But will they have the same outcomes?

In "Terminator 3," the storyline of getting to Mexico to find a way to stop Skynet ends up being a false narrative. There's no way for them to stop Judgment Day; it's going to come sooner or later. The mission was merely to get to the nuclear fallout shelter so that John and Kate would survive. It's a bleak ending that lives up to the film's title with just a glimmer of hope that humankind can defeat the machines someday. While it's unlikely "Dead Reckoning" will devolve into using cyborgs, it's possible the conclusion of "Part Two" won't be exactly what Ethan Hunt wants.

Ethan wants to use the key to destroy The Entity. Gabriel and every world power on Earth want to obtain the key so that they can be the ones to control it, meaning they'll get to decide what most of humanity sees as "real." What if neither party gets what they want? Ethan may also engage in a false narrative where it turns out he's unable to destroy the AI, but it's unlikely the bad guy would end up winning in the end. One probability is that The Entity will take on a somewhat similar journey as Skynet. It's impossible to stop, but instead of sending the world into the apocalypse, the AI may simply exist online as its own being, unable or unwilling to partake in affairs of the physical world.

There are many open-ended questions when it comes to using AI in the real world, and "Dead Reckoning Part Two" may follow in that vein where the protagonist doesn't fully win or fully lose.