Secret Invasion: What Is The Widow's Veil & Who Else Has Used It In The MCU?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Harvest"

Being the superspy that he is, it was only a matter of time before Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) went into full "Mission: Impossible" mode. In "Harvest," he dodges his global fugitive status with a high-tech mask that allows him to enter Finland while looking like a local, causing Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) to disperse some acidic commentary about the highly expensive "Widow's Veil" apparatus he uses for the task.

As you might suspect from its name, the Widow's Veil is indeed a Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) reference, and "Secret Invasion" isn't its first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Natasha Romanoff uses it to great effect to infiltrate the World Security Council by impersonating Pamela Hawley (Jenny Agutter) in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." The device has evidently been named in her honor at some point down the line because it has also been known as the photostatic veil. It sees prominent use in "Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D." where people like Sunil Bakshi (Simon Kassianides) and Agent 33 (Maya Stojan) use it to impersonate different characters.