The Ending Of Above The Shadows Explained

Ever since her mother (Maria Dizzia) died from cancer, Holly (Olivia Thirlby) has been effectively invisible; nobody can see her or hear her. Whenever she tries to get anybody's attention, she simply slides from their memories. Even her own family forgets that she ever existed.

Now, as an adult, Holly has adapted to her new life; she earns a living by following celebrities and taking photos of them for tabloids. She has accepted that she will spend the rest of her life alone until she meets Shayne (Alan Ritchson), the only person in the world who can see her. Shayne is a washed-up fighter whose career took a nosedive after a paparazzi caught him cheating on his girlfriend Juliana (Megan Fox). Realizing that she must have taken the photo that ended Shayne's career, she promises to restore his reputation, because she believes that redeeming herself will break her "curse."

Since most other MMA fighters dismiss Shayne, Holly uses her invisibility powers to blackmail them into fighting him — and letting him win. Soon, her plan appears to be working; her invisibility seems like it's slowly starting to fade when she discovers she can now be captured on camera. Along the way, Holly and Shayne begin to fall in love, bonding over their shared desire to be acknowledged. However, their relationship falls apart as Shayne begins to wonder how he can maintain a relationship with an invisible girl — especially since she seems to only see him as an escape from her lonely life.