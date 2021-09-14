Why Hero From Y: The Last Man Looks So Familiar

Much of the fun of FX on Hulu's new series "Y: The Last Man" is playing out all the consequences of its unique version of the apocalypse.

Based on the comic series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra, the show depicts a world where every creature with a Y chromosome dies out in a matter of days. Or at least, every creature save two — an amateur escape artist, Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), and his pet capuchin Ampersand. What happens to the world when approximately half its human population drops dead? How do those saved by the coin-flip of their genetics (whatever their gender identity) begin to rebuild society?

Faced with the unfamiliar world of "Y: The Last Man," it would be no surprise for viewers to reach for whatever familiarity they can find amongst the cast. They might notice, for instance, that they recognize Yorick's sister Hero, played by actress Olivia Thirlby, who started out as an indie star but has since seen her share of action (and sudden apocalypses, for that matter).