Burger King's Barbie Burger Is Bright Pink - And Tearing Twitter Apart

The marketing for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is heating up — literally — as Burger King Brazil has announced the Barbie Dreamburger: a cheeseburger topped with pink sauce that comes with Ken-themed fries and a pink strawberry milkshake topped with a pink-frosted donut. Though the pink fast food combo is only available in Brazil, people around the world have taken notice.

On Twitter, the Barbie Dreamburger has divided public opinion, with some craving the burger that drips neon pink all over your chin and others who consider it nothing short of a crime against nature. "The Pepto Bismol burger," remarked @mofromyt, echoing the sentiments of many others who thought the pink burger sauce shown in images of the product resembles nothing so much as the ubiquitous heartburn medication.

On the opposite side of the spectrum was @tomalwayswright, who posted a picture of a man vomiting pink liquid along with the caption, "me after eating the barbie burger and drinking the barbie drink from my barbie cup with a side of barbie fries dipped in barbie sauce followed by the barbie donut because im [sic] grossly susceptible to any and all of their marketing efforts."

For its part, Burger King probably doesn't care whether you find the Barbie Dreamburger mouth-watering or nauseating. People are talking about it, and that's what really matters.