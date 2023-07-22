The Most Heartwrenching Villain Backstories In MCU History

One reason superhero stories have remained popular over the last hundred years (and particularly at the box office the last two decades) is that they follow a time-tested formula. As the very name of the genre suggests, that formula involves a hero (or, increasingly, heroes) going up against a villain. Like other genres that revolve around protagonists and antagonists, many of these stories are simplistic, lacking nuance and depth. But, at various points throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, cultural shifts and changing tastes have challenged our conventional notions of right and wrong. Most often, the writers of these comic books and their film and TV adaptations accomplish this by providing the bad guy (or girl) with a heartbreaking backstory.

In the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, villains tended to be villains because they were more power-hungry than the heroes and willing to do more objectionable things to achieve their ends. Slowly, the MCU made the Avengers' adversaries less cartoonishly reprehensible and more interesting by giving them detailed pasts, rich inner lives, and sometimes even defensible opinions. This strategy was employed so often in Phases 2, 3, and 4 that by the time we meet the High Evolutionary in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," it almost feels novel to hate a straightforwardly evil villain again. These 10 tragic, complex characters are the easiest to empathize with even as they're doing wrong — so much so that at times, we found ourselves rooting for them.