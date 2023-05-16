Loki Season 2 Gets Its Premiere Date

Marvel Studios has significantly slowed down its releases compared to the previous couple of years. For a while, it felt like a Marvel project was always on the horizon, either in theaters or on Disney+. In 2021 and 2022, a total of 17 movies, TV series, and special presentations came out, which is ambitious for a franchise of any size. However, 2023 looks to scale things back a bit.

Marvel's currently riding high off the success of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and it has "Secret Invasion" premiering on Disney+ on June 21. There's one more movie coming out this year, which is "The Marvels," but MCU fans still have plenty to look forward to as the studio has just announced when "Loki" Season 2 will premiere. According to Variety, Kevin Feige has announced the second season following the trickster god, played by Tom Hiddleston, will debut on October 6. It will then air episodes weekly thereafter.