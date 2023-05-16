Loki Season 2 Gets Its Premiere Date
Marvel Studios has significantly slowed down its releases compared to the previous couple of years. For a while, it felt like a Marvel project was always on the horizon, either in theaters or on Disney+. In 2021 and 2022, a total of 17 movies, TV series, and special presentations came out, which is ambitious for a franchise of any size. However, 2023 looks to scale things back a bit.
Marvel's currently riding high off the success of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and it has "Secret Invasion" premiering on Disney+ on June 21. There's one more movie coming out this year, which is "The Marvels," but MCU fans still have plenty to look forward to as the studio has just announced when "Loki" Season 2 will premiere. According to Variety, Kevin Feige has announced the second season following the trickster god, played by Tom Hiddleston, will debut on October 6. It will then air episodes weekly thereafter.
Loki holds the distinction of being Marvel's first second season on Disney+
As long as you're not counting other MCU-related projects, like "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." or any of the Netflix Marvel shows, "Loki" will be the first time an MCU series (on Disney+ at least) will receive a second season. Kevin Feige touted as much during the Disney upfront that took place on May 16. Feige also reiterated how "Loki" Season 2 will see the return of Sophia DiMartino as Sylvie and Owen Wilson as Mobius. Next season will also see Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") join the cast.
As part of the presentation, Feige also revealed that "Echo" will launch later in 2023, too, meaning there's even more Marvel on the way this year. However, in a surprising move, the "Hawkeye" spin-off will release all of its episodes at once on November 29. That's a first for an MCU series, as they typically stick with weekly release models. However, fans will undoubtedly binge-watch all of "Echo" as soon as it comes out with the events of "Loki" Season 2 still fresh in their minds.