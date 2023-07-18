Freddy Krueger Is Dead - But New Nightmare Holds The Key To A 21st Century Revival

Despite the insistence of some die-hard fans that the "Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise is dead, talk of an upcoming reboot continues to swirl. It's been four years since Bloody Disgusting announced that Wes Craven's estate was taking pitches, but the recent success of a pile of '80s and '90s horror reboots — including returns to Wes Craven's own "Scream," John Carpenter's "Halloween," Clive Barker's "Hellraiser," and now, a potential resurrection of Friday the 13th — certainly points toward Freddy's return being ineveitable.

If we must return to Elm Street, then, inspiration should only be drawn from the one Freddy film that's not only capable of making the leap to the 21st century, but that — in its original, 1994 form — had plenty to say about the world in which we now live.

"Wes Craven's New Nightmare" is often talked about as his first foray into the world of meta on his journey toward "Scream." In truth, "New Nightmare," unlike "Scream," is actually meta, whereas the latter is more of a commentary on its genre. In "New Nightmare," actors appear as themselves, Craven appears as himself, the themes and thesis engage the (then dead) Freddy franchise itself, and the fourth wall doesn't exist — or at least, isn't depicted as existing — at all. And it speaks, with unsettling prescience, not simply to the horror genre, but to the very nature of storytelling, and the relationship between creator and creation.

In 1994, the film was a surprisingly insightful installment, given the slap-dash nature of the sequels that preceded it. In 2023, a similar exploration would speak, as only horror can, to today's existential threats. More than that, as a film that asks us to care about who owns a narrative, "Wes Craven's New Nightmare" embodies, in so many ways, our current reality.