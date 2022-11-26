Here's How Crystal Lake Could Resurrect The Friday The 13th Franchise ... Or Chop It Back Down

"I gotta tell you something," Stephen King says to director Eli Roth in the latter's "History of Horror" — "the worst horror movie I ever saw was ******* great, okay? Because I go in there and say, 'What am I gonna see? I don't know.'"

Given the millions upon millions of dollars the genre pulls in each year (even in 2022, when superheroes reign so inescapably supreme), it seems it's a sentiment to which audiences can relate (via CNN). The idea that even the worst horror narrative still has something to offer is inarguably what's kept the "Friday the 13th" franchise alive and well for nearly half a century. And now, after lengthy rights dispute with almost as many twists and turns as Jason Voorhees' convoluted storyline, an upcoming prequel series about the setting where it all began, "Crystal Lake," is officially and finally in the works.

But before it can dive into the infamously unsupervised body of water, the series will have a decision to make about whether it wants to resurrect or dispatch forever, one of the most profitable horror franchises of all time (via Forbes). Thanks to the unique devolution of the franchise itself, the series' approach to achieving its desired outcome must necessarily be, on the surface, somewhat counterintuitive. Meaning: a compelling, complex, and genuinely terrifying full circle treatment might finally allow Jason to rest in pieces while leaning into the same tonally confused, thematically brainless, and (delightfully) narratively ludicrous ethos of its predecessors.