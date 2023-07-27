Twisted Metal Completely Cuts Its Supernatural Roots (And That's A Good Thing)

When considering which gaming franchises were likely to get adapted in the wake of the success of "The Last of Us" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Twisted Metal" was probably not the first franchise you thought of. After all, being that the game is almost totally about people in cars shooting at each other, it doesn't necessarily sound like a very compelling story for the small screen to explore.

Still, Peacock's "Twisted Metal" is a lot of fun. Capturing the insane tone and bizarre characters of the PlayStation series, the adaptation is just tongue-in-cheek enough to work based on what we've seen so far. Largely, however, this is because of the more out-there elements that the series removes from the games rather than what it keeps in.

For instance, the most recognizable example fans will recognize is that Sweet Tooth's (Samoa Joe and Will Arnett) head isn't permanently on fire in the Peacock series. Also, characters like Mr. Grimm, who is a skeleton riding a motorcycle, and Axel, a guy who is permanently strapped into a car machine with massive tires, are notably absent. While some of the more hardcore members of the "Twisted Metal" fanbase might deride choices like these as unfaithful to the source material, this is ultimately the right way to go for a live-action adaptation.