Bumper In Berlin's Adam Devine Claims The Pitch Perfect Spin-Off Drew Inspiration From An Unlikely MCU Series

The overwhelming worldwide success of the original "Pitch Perfect" led to two dazzling sequels bubbling with catchy covers and original pop songs. As we await the highly anticipated reunion of the leading Bellas a capella group in "Pitch Perfect 4," Peacock has treated us to a hilarious spin-off focusing on The Treblemakers' Bumper Allen (Adam Devine). In "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," after his song goes viral on TikTok in Germany, the silly singer packs his bags for an unforgettable overseas adventure.

In Berlin, Bumper gets a stunning surprise in the form of a mini "Modern Family" reunion with Sarah Hyland's Heidi as his stylish new assistant. The two had fantastic chemistry on the comedy hit with their heartwarming relationship that fans hoped would be the series' endgame. In Peacock's new musical dramedy, Bumper is instantly smitten by Heidi, filling those "Modern Family" fans' hearts with hope.

When Bumper's performance at Berlin's Brezelfest doesn't go according to plan, he makes a hysterical exit that leads him straight to rock bottom. With a confidence boost from his new team, Bumper tries again in this uplifting and melodic series. Marvel fans may also find themselves drawn to this unconventional spin-off, thanks to a surprising and villainous influence that Devine shares with Jimmy Fallon.