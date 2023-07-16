Could Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Return To The WWE During The Writer's Strike?

You would've had to have spent the better part of the last 25 years living under a rock not to be familiar with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The former pro wrestling star, who made history as the WWE's first-ever Black world champion, capitalized on that charisma and fame and went into acting soon after he left the ring. His Hollywood resume includes anchoring the blockbuster series of "The Fast and The Furious" films, which have grossed nearly $7.5 billion worldwide. Johnson also starred in the biographical sitcom "Young Rock" — which told his origin story in the form of flashbacks to his childhood and teen years — as well as several "Jumanji" spin-off films and last year's DC flick, "Black Adam."

But with the writer's and actor's strikes putting the brakes on Hollywood's production schedules for the foreseeable future, could The Rock be eyeing a return to his old profession sometime soon? "WWE Smackdown" could actually offer him a path back into pro wrestling and simultaneously back onto television. Johnson has made more than 150 appearances on "Smackdown," including on the first ever episode back in 1999. In a tweet, Wrestling Observer cited WWE CEO Nick Khan as saying that the writer's strike would not affect WWE events, including Smackdown or any live bouts. As performers, pro wrestlers are independent contractors and not members of any union – including SAG-AFTRA — potentially paving the way for The Rock to return to the ring.