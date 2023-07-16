Family Guy: 5 Of The Saddest And Darkest Episodes (That Made Grown Fans Cry)

Comedic shows are meant to be a break from reality for us. They take even the worst days and fill us with laughter and lighten our souls so we can push on to the next day. Of course, even the funniest of shows go a little deep now and again, giving us some pretty intense moments of sadness. "Family Guy" is one of the world's most popular sitcoms and Seth MacFarlane's masterpiece has pulled on our heartstrings and ripped us apart a few times.

From self-sacrifice to declarations of love to dealing with physical domestic abuse, the characters from Quahog, Rhode Island, have decided to tackle some of society's most gutwrenching and emotional situations and subjects to give us some surprisingly wrecking moments throughout the over two decades of episodes. While most of these moments are followed up with or lightened throughout with some light-hearted humor or tension-breaking lines, they definitely didn't stop us from blubbering like idiots while they played out.

Across the 21 seasons of "Family Guy," we have put together the five most emotionally disastrous episodes MacFarlane has ever brought us, and even if you don't cry while reading these and remembering the toll they took on you at the time, we're sure you were grabbing the box of tissues with us when they aired.