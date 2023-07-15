Reese Witherspoon Felt She 'Didn't Have Control' Over Intimate Scene In Fear

Though Reese Witherspoon is a household name today, the busy actor and producer wasn't nearly so well-known back in 1996. Before the banner year of 1999, where she starred in "Election," "Cruel Intentions," and "Pleasantville," Witherspoon was just another up-and-coming actor chasing her dreams in Hollywood.

Unfortunately, this led to her having a somewhat troubling experience while making the 1996 thriller, "Fear," which co-starred Mark Wahlberg. The movie follows Wahlberg's David as he becomes infatuated with Witherspoon's Nicole, eventually culminating in assault and murder.

While the film may not be particularly notable among the actor's vast filmography, Witherspoon did recall being uncomfortable about filming a pivotal "Fear" scene that sees David coming onto Nicole during a roller coaster ride. "I didn't have control over it," Witherspoon told Harper's Bazaar in a recent interview. "It wasn't explicit in the script that that's what was going to happen, so that was something that I think the director thought of on his own and then asked me on set if I would do it, and I said no. It wasn't a particularly great experience"