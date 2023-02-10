Reese Witherspoon Struggled To Get Cast After Starring In Election

Before she was known for "Legally Blonde" and "The Morning Show," Reese Witherspoon was a rising star who turned heads with her performance as Tracy Flick in the 1999 cult classic "Election." The film, which is a favorite of former United States president Barack Obama, tells the story of a high school presidential race that Tracy is hell-bent on winning. Of course, this is the world of teenage politics, so expect more drama than a typical day in the chambers of Congress.

Tracy is more than equipped for some back-and-forth with her fellow students, but she must also deal with her bitter teacher Jim McCallister (played by Matthew Broderick), who uses his power in questionable ways. Basically, Tracy's personality rubs the education professional the wrong way, so he tries to sabotage her campaign. Cue the hijinx.

Witherspoon's performance in "Election" earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in the Comedy/Musical category. In most cases, being nominated for a prestigious award opens doors for actors to move on to continued success. However, Witherspoon's turn as Tracy in the high school satire almost had a detrimental effect on her career.