James Gunn Is Setting Up DC's Fantastic Four With Superman: Legacy Casting

The Terrifics debuted in "The Terrifics" #1 (by Jeff Lemire, Ivan Reis, Joe Prado, Marcelo Maiolo, and Tom Napolitano), a throwback series featuring the self-titled team forming and navigating a then-new area of the multiverse. The team consisted of Mr. Terrific, Phantom Girl, Plastic Man, and Metamorpho, a foursome who was accidentally brought together following an incident involving villain Simon Stagg using Metamorpho's powers to access the Dark Multiverse, opening a portal, and landing in the dark reality.

Mister Terrific was the quartet's de facto leader. Michael Holt is one of the most brilliant heroes in the entire DC Universe and the inventor of the T-Spheres, levitating globes that perform a multitude of tasks at their creator's request. He's been a member of both the Justice Society of America and the Justice League, where his technological acumen has been put to good use. The original version of the character debuted in the 1940s, with Holt debuting and taking over the mantle in the 1990s.

Plastic Man, aka Eel O'Brien, is perhaps the team's most recognizable hero. He came to DC Comics in the mid-1960s, decades after the debuting in Quality Comics' "Police Comics" #1. The stretchy hero's control over his body allows him to transform into any shape or size he can imagine.

Metamorpho first appeared in 1965, when Rex Mason found himself able to transform his body into every element known to man, be it solid, liquid or gas. He's been a fan-favorite member of the Justice League and Batman's Outsiders since his debut.

Phantom Girl was the only new character on the original Terrifics roster. Linnya Wazzo is from the planet Bgzt and has similar phasing powers to her 31st-century Legion of Super-Heroes descendant, who will eventually go by the same codename.