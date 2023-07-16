Great Depictions Of Classic Characters Wasted In Disappointing Movies

There are plenty of examples of actors giving strong performances in weak movies — and, conversely, there are some otherwise-great movies that are robbed of a few quality points due to a miscast or underwhelming performance. However, there's something else that's a bit more specific, and arguably even more unfortunate: Movies where a beloved classic character is brought to life on screen in an excellent performance, but that portrayal is trapped in a film that doesn't do the character or the actor justice.

While there are examples below of characters that have been brought to life by a number of actors over the years, a few are among the all-time best screen performances of said character. But even more disappointing are the ones where the performance in question is one of the few — if not literally the only – times that the character has ever been portrayed in a live-action, non-TV movie. So the fact that those examples happen in a film that isn't befitting of the compelling way that the actor brought that character to life is really too bad.

To be fair, none of these movies are outright terrible, and all are arguably worth sitting through at least once, if for no other reason than to appreciate the performance in question. But that doesn't change the fact that these roles deserved to be showcased in much better films.