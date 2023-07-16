Whatever Happened To Jenna Von Oÿ?

"Blossom" isn't always talked about as a true powerhouse sitcom of the early 1990s, but it left a significant impression on a number of people who grew up during the era. At a time when most coming-of-age stories focused on boys becoming men, "Blossom" turned the tables by showcasing the everyday hurdles of growing up as a teenage girl. Mayim Bialik played titular heroine Blossom Russo with a perfect combination of awkwardness and charisma, which made her into a fantastic and endearing sitcom lead.

Of course, a sitcom lead can only go so far without some serious support. Luckily, "Blossom" had just the thing in the lead character's fast-talking bestie, Six LeMeure. Just like Blossom, she rocks some oddball fashion and more than holds her own, no matter who she's on screen with. Six can talk anyone's ear off, and her charming nature makes her one of the show's most memorable characters. Played by Jenna von Oÿ, it seemed like a role that would rocket her to stardom. While von Oÿ did find some success immediately following "Blossom," she had mostly fallen off the mainstream radar by the mid-2000s. But as it turns out, that definitely doesn't mean she's been idle. Curious about this star's post-Six life? Here's what Jenna von Oÿ has been up to since her time on "Blossom."