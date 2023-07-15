Who Plays Paxton In Never Have I Ever And Where Else Can You See (Or Hear) Him?

Mindy Kaling has made quite a name for herself in the television landscape. After landing her breakout role as Kelly Kapoor on "The Office," the actor and comedian moved on to her own sitcom, "The Mindy Project," which she then used as a springboard to launch even more projects like HBO's "Velma" and the Netflix comedy-drama "Never Have I Ever."

Though the series primarily follows Devi Vishakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), there are plenty of characters from Season 1 of "Never Have I Ever" who remain central to the show throughout its four-season run. Naturally, one of the most pivotal characters in the series is Devi's crush and later love interest, Paxton.

The character is in 39 of 40 episodes of "Never Have I Ever" and is played by Darren Barnett. While Barnett has been acting since 2011, his role in the Netflix coming-of-age series is easily his most high-profile role so far. However, that could easily change this year as the actor is set to star in the upcoming "Gran Turismo."