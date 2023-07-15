Who Plays Paxton In Never Have I Ever And Where Else Can You See (Or Hear) Him?
Mindy Kaling has made quite a name for herself in the television landscape. After landing her breakout role as Kelly Kapoor on "The Office," the actor and comedian moved on to her own sitcom, "The Mindy Project," which she then used as a springboard to launch even more projects like HBO's "Velma" and the Netflix comedy-drama "Never Have I Ever."
Though the series primarily follows Devi Vishakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), there are plenty of characters from Season 1 of "Never Have I Ever" who remain central to the show throughout its four-season run. Naturally, one of the most pivotal characters in the series is Devi's crush and later love interest, Paxton.
The character is in 39 of 40 episodes of "Never Have I Ever" and is played by Darren Barnett. While Barnett has been acting since 2011, his role in the Netflix coming-of-age series is easily his most high-profile role so far. However, that could easily change this year as the actor is set to star in the upcoming "Gran Turismo."
2023 looks like it's going to be very busy for Darren Barnet
2023 is turning out to be a pretty big year for Darren Barnet. Not only was he in the final season of "Never Have I Ever," but the performer also took on a voice-acting gig in another Netflix series, the animated MonsterVerse spin-off, "Skull Island." Barnet plays Mike on the series, and while being on two different TV shows in one year is already big, things are about to blow up for the performer even more.
As mentioned above, the actor is set to take on the role of Matty Davis in "Gran Turismo," the main rival to central character Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe). The film follows players of the driving simulator who are attempting to make the jump to real-life racing and is based on a true story.
As if that weren't enough, Barnet also has five other upcoming projects listed on IMDb, meaning things are only going to get busier for the young actor. Still, after spending so many years in the industry, this is no doubt a relief, daunting though it all may be for the young performer.